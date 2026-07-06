Video: Govinda’s wife Sunita breaks down in Lock Upp 2

Mumbai: The latest episode of Lock Upp 2 turned emotional after one of the most-talked about contestants Sunita Ahuja broke down on camera and expressed her desire to quit the reality show. Sunita, who is married to Bollywood star Govinda, refused to eat after complaining about the quality of the food served inside the jail.

During day 7, Sunita lashed out at the makers, claiming the contestants were being taken for granted. Refusing to have her meal, she urged the other inmates to support her.

“We have to beg for food now? All of you should stand with me. All my kids are also hungry. The soup tastes like cow’s piss… added with some ***t too,” she said.

The following morning, an emotional Sunita Ahuja said she no longer wanted to continue in the competition. Recalling Govinda’s advice before she joined the show, she admitted that she regretted not listening to him.

I want to leave today! I am done. Chi Chi kept telling me not to go. Whenever I didn’t listen to him, I regretted it. I don’t even want to stay here.”

She further added, “They have not done the right thing by making a mother starve. Just because I am being decent and not my own self doesn’t mean they do this for footage.”

Later, contestants were asked to answer general knowledge questions to earn breakfast. Sunita refused to participate, broke down in tears once again, and insisted she wanted to leave the show.

“I want to quit the show. I won’t eat. I will fall sick, and only then will they send me out. I won’t stay here at any cost. Do they think we are losers? They think we come from slums?”

Host Riteish Deshmukh was visibly moved by her emotional state. Sunita Ahuja told him that she was not mentally prepared for such a format.

“I am not cut out for such a game. I was hit during a task last week, and I am having an emotional breakdown. Please evict me. I really don’t want to stay here. I want to go to my kids. I am having trouble breathing.”

Riteish comforted her with a hug and assured her, saying, “Let’s talk later,” before reminding all contestants, “You all are my responsibility too.” Actor Ram Kapoor also stepped in to console Ssunita, but she remained firm on her decision to leave the show.

Before entering Lock Upp 2, Ssunita had revealed that she agreed to participate because of Netflix and producer Ektaa Kapoor. She had said she expected to get along with everyone due to her honest nature and was excited to be the senior-most contestant on the show.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is currently streaming on Netflix.