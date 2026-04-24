Video: Hyderabad police unveil ‘Bahubali helmet’ at Tarnaka

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Thursday, April 23, unveiled a “Bahubali Helmet” at the Tarnaka junction to promote helmet use.

The replica was installed in collaboration with the Sarvejana Foundation. Data from a 2023 report was printed on the helmet, “1.73 lakh road accident deaths in India; 54,568 (32 per cent) deaths due to no helmet,” it read.

Joint Commissioner’s message

After unveiling the replica, Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Joel Davis said, ” We have unveiled the replica at the Tarnaka Junction, it will serve as a reminder for commuters to wear helmets”

The Hyderabad police on Thursday, April 23, unveiled a "Bahubali Helmet" at the Tarnaka junction to promote helmet use.



The replica was installed in collaboration with the Sarvejana foundation. Data from 2023 report was printed on the helmet, "1.73 lakh road accident deaths in… pic.twitter.com/b0D72J3Ybu — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 24, 2026

He explained that at least 8,000 people die in accidents in a year, out of these 51 per cent are two-wheeler riders.

Davis said that conducting awareness programmes alone will not reduce the accidents and urged the commuters to be responsible.