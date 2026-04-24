Video: Hyderabad police unveil ‘Bahubali helmet’ at Tarnaka

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Thursday, April 23, unveiled a “Bahubali Helmet” at the Tarnaka junction to promote helmet use.
The replica was installed in collaboration with the Sarvejana Foundation. Data from a 2023 report was printed on the helmet, “1.73 lakh road accident deaths in India; 54,568 (32 per cent) deaths due to no helmet,” it read.
Joint Commissioner’s message
After unveiling the replica, Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Joel Davis said, ” We have unveiled the replica at the Tarnaka Junction, it will serve as a reminder for commuters to wear helmets”
He explained that at least 8,000 people die in accidents in a year, out of these 51 per cent are two-wheeler riders.
Davis said that conducting awareness programmes alone will not reduce the accidents and urged the commuters to be responsible.