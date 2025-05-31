Video: MBT condemns Razakar movie win at Gaddar awards

Hyderabad: The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) on Friday, May 30, condemned the nomination of Razakar: Silent Genocide of Hyderabad’ at the recently announced Gaddar awards.

The movie Razakar, a propaganda film, won awards for Best Music Director, Best Heritage Film, and Best Make-up Artist. The movie depicts the Nizams and Razakars as killers of Hindus, a claim which is debatable.

MBT spokesperson Amjadullah Khan questioned the Congress’s secularism and the silence of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for nominating the movie.

He said the movie was made with the intention to create communal unrest in Telangana. He remembered Gaddar as a respected person and an activist who fought for the downtrodden throughout his life.

Earlier this month, the movie won the best cinematography and best debut director awards at the Dadasaheb Phalke awards.