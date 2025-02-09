Video: Minor abused, attacked after she rejects Valentine proposal in UP

Following the incident, the man and his friends left the spot in a car while the woman was left weeping alone.

UP: Man misbehaves with woman over rejected Valentine's proposal
Man abuses woman in UP over Valentine's proposal rejection

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district misbehaved and abused a minor girl after she allegedly rejected his Valentine’s proposal on Propose Day which falls on February 8.

The man is seen proposing to the minor girl offering her gifts while his friends record the incident.

Upon being rejected, the accused, in a fit of rage, begins throwing a box of sweets and starts abusing her. The antics of the accused sparked outrage on social media demanding strict action against him.

Following the incident, the man and his friends left the spot in a car while the woman was left weeping alone. As the video went viral, the Amroha police registered a case against the accused.

“In this case, the Inspector in charge of Gajraula Police Station has been directed to take legal action,” the police said.

