RSS Mohan Bhagwat sparks row: Calls to boycott English, wear traditional attire

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), an Indian right-wing outfit chief Mohan Bhagwat sparked controversy after his recent remarks advocating the Hindu community to wear Indian traditional attire in public events and refrain from talking in the English language.

During an address at the ‘Hindu Unity Conference’ in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the need to maintain Hindu traditions heritage and cultural identity.

Bhagwat’s call

The Hindu Unity Conference which took place during the annual Cherukolpuzha Hindu Convention along the Pampa River invited Bhagwat to address the topic of why “Dharma” plays a vital role in the Hindu faith. Bhagwat insisted that Hindu families must conduct weekly discussions focusing on their cultural legacy and heritage.

Bhagwat stated, “At a scheduled weekly period all household members should join together for collective discussion… We should perform bhajan worship dedicated to our chosen deities, eat home-cooked food and then speak for three to four hours discussing “Who are we. What are our traditions? What is our culture and are we following that in our house”.

Language and dress: A matter of identity, says Bhagwat

Bhagwat stressed the need for families to respect their indigenous languages while using traditional clothing at home. He said, “Our native language, clothing, devotion, food and emotional expressions that exist inside the household should mirror personal preferences.”

He further declared that he would wear his traditional attire everywhere.

‘Hindu society must unite for its survival’

During his speech, Bhagwat also stressed the necessity of Hindu unity. He said, “Hindu society needs to unite for its survival and strengthen itself as a community. The process of growth brings unique anxieties. The strength needs to be used with strategic focus because the method matters. It shouldn’t harm anyone else.”

The leader further said that under Sanatan Dharma Hinduism presents unity instead of establishing dominance over different religious beliefs which causes global conflicts. He stressed the removal of all activities which oppose Dharma principles by referencing Sree Narayana Guru’s rejection of casteism and untouchability.

The Cherukolpuzha Hindu convention and its historical significance

Since 1913 the Cherukolpuzha Hindu Convention operates under Hindumatha Mahamandalam based in Kerala. Social reformer Chattambi Swamikal established the movement to stand against untouchability practices and rigid ritualistic customs.

Throughout its existence, the convention has functioned as both a platform for religious discussions and social movements of change.

The organizers opened the convention’s 113th run during this year under the auspices of Rajendra Arlekar who serves as Kerala’s Governor. The dignitaries who attended included Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine alongside Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony and Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly V D Sateesan.

Advocate K Haridas serving as Hindumatha Mahamandalam’s vice president shared his pleasure about having Bhagwat attend the convention.

Outrage

The statement created national discussion online with netizens raises questions about preserving cultural traditions while facing opposition for appearing restrictive.

“The progression of globalization has persuaded numerous people that English functions as an essential medium for communication while maintaining its standing as a business and educational language,” netizens said.

“Mohan Bhagwat says Hindus should not speak English in public functions. Then why is the RSS website in English Sarsanghchalakji? Pranams”, wrote one user.

“Mohan Bhagwat is really trying to convert Kerala to the Bigotry. Has he forgotten how much India earns in hard currency because of the educated multi-lingual population? Our wealth is the skilling levels of the people &that includes knowing English @ShashiTharoor @MahuaMoitra”, wrote another user.

