Delhi Elections: BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri loses to Atishi despite hate politics

Though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Delhi Assembly Elections, defeating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), senior BJP leader and hate-monger Ramesh Bidhuri faced a resounding defeat in the Kalkaji constituency against outgoing chief minister Atishi from AAP.

Despite his history of anti-Muslim rhetoric and a controversial election campaign, marked by misogynist remarks directed at his female opponent, Bidhuri failed to secure a victory. Atishi secured a victory against her rivals by over 3,500 votes.

Initially, till Saturday afternoon, Bidhuri was leading by over 3000 votes, but slowly the margin reduced and Atishi resurfaced in the race. Atishi took over the reins of Delhi CM from Arvind Kejriwal in September 2024 after he was given bail in the liquor policy case.

Ramesh Bidhuri entered the Kalkaji race following his three-standing terms as Tughlakabad MLA and his two-year tenure as Member of Parliament for South Delhi.

Bidhuri’s misogynist remarks during the election campaign

Bhidhur’s electoral campaign for the Delhi elections was mired in huge controversy, particularly after insulting remarks and personal attacks which he directed against Atishi and Congress Member of the Lok Sabha Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. In one of his inflammatory statements, the BJP leader took a jibe at Atishi’s surname and said her presence in the constituency was as “temporary as a deer passing by”.

The remarks sparked widespread outrage with politicians and social activists stating that the candidate used prejudice to diminish his opponent through such attacks identity stigmatization instead of addressing important policy matters.

In another statement, he took a sexist sweep over Priyanka Gandhi saying that he would make the roads of the constituency as smooth as “Priyanka Gandhi’s cheeks” if he won his seat.

Soon after Bidhuri made the statement, the Congress party swiftly condemned his remarks. Its spokesperson Supriya Shrinate responded to the comment stating that the remark is typical of the ‘anti-woman’ mindset of the BJP party, arguing that such statements demonstrate a fundamental disrespect for women politicians.

Atishi’s campaign focuses on the development

Under the AAP-led government, Atishi has contributed significantly to managing education reforms while governance matters for Delhi through her work on the ground. Atishi’s Kalkaji election campaign focused on development projects and education programs alongside civic improvements.

Bhiduri’s Islamophobic remarks against Danish Ali

Bhiduri has a history of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim. His Muslim hatred particularly came to light in 2023, during a Parliament session where used Islamophobic remarks against Muslim Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali ad called him “Muslim ugrawadi” (Muslim terrorist), “Bharwa” (pimp), and “katwa” (circumcised) on the floor of the house.

“Ye mulla aatankwadi hai, bahar pheko naa iss mulle ko,” the BJP MP also said. While passing those remarks against the Muslim MP, former Union health minister and BJP leader Harshvardhan was seen laughing and cheering at the highly objectionable slurs.

Fight against BJP will continue: Atishi says after win

Speaking on her win, Atishi extended gratitude to the people of her constituency stating, “I want to thank the people of the Kalkaji Assembly for placing their trust in me.”

“I also want to express my gratitude to my entire team, who worked tirelessly at the grassroots level, enduring muscle power, hooliganism, and violence to reach out to the people. The mandate of the people of Delhi is clear, and we accept it. This is not a time for victory; this is a time for battle and the fight against BJP will continue,” she added.