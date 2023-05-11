Video of Kriti Sanon sitting on floor at ‘Adipurush’ trailer launch goes viral

Kriti essays the role of Janaki in 'Adipurush' which also stars Prabhas

Kriti Sanon (IANS)

Mumbai: A video of Kriti Sanon from the trailer launch of her upcoming film ‘Adipurush’ has gone viral on the Internet. The video shows Kriti sitting on the floor as she did not want to disturb the ones already seated inside the hall.

The video shows her looking for a seat and when she did not find one, she squatted and sat on the ground. Realising it, the others quickly get up to offer her a seat.

While the fans of the actress praised her for her move, calling her a very simple person, a section of people on the Internet also believes that it was a publicity stunt and there was no reason for her to sit on the floor at such a grand event.

Kriti essays the role of Janaki in ‘Adipurush’ which also stars Prabhas. The film retells the story of Ramayana. The trailer which was recently launched received appreciation from people at large after the debacle of a teaser that was released a few months back.

