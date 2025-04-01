Video: Principal beats students for sneaking out of school in Telangana

The incident was reported from the Kottagudem Social Welfare Girls Residential School and College.

Principal beats students for sneaking out of school in Telangana
Hyderabad: A government school principal in Telangana’s Vikarabad district was caught on camera indiscriminately beating female students for allegedly sneaking out of the school.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. The incident was reported from the Kottagudem Social Welfare Girls Residential School and College.

The principal has been identified as Sayilatha. Even before they could answer, she slapped the girls and called them “thieves” and hit one of the girls with a book.

A month ago, the same principal was reportedly reprimanded by Telangana Assembly speaker Gaddam Prasad following a student suicide at the school.

