Video: Principal beats students for sneaking out of school in Telangana

Hyderabad: A government school principal in Telangana’s Vikarabad district was caught on camera indiscriminately beating female students for allegedly sneaking out of the school.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. The incident was reported from the Kottagudem Social Welfare Girls Residential School and College.

The principal has been identified as Sayilatha. Even before they could answer, she slapped the girls and called them “thieves” and hit one of the girls with a book.

Also Read Telangana: Application deadline for Rajiv Yuva Vikasam extended till Apr 14

A month ago, the same principal was reportedly reprimanded by Telangana Assembly speaker Gaddam Prasad following a student suicide at the school.