Video: Rajasthan Royals say ‘sorry’ to Salman Khan, know why

The moment ties back to a now-iconic 2014 tweet by Salman Khan during a crucial PBKS match, where he had asked, “Zinta's team won kya?” referring to team co-owner Preity Zinta

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th April 2026 12:32 pm IST
Rajasthan Royals players apologise to Salman Khan during cricket match incident.
Rajasthan Royals stars and Salman Khan (Instagram)

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League never runs out of drama, both on and off the field and this time, it’s a mix of a viral knock, a nostalgic tweet, and a Bollywood twist involving Salman Khan.

After Rajasthan Royals stunned Punjab Kings by chasing down a massive 223-run target in Mullanpur, RR finisher Donovan Ferreira delivered a match-winning unbeaten 52 off 26 balls. But it wasn’t just his batting that grabbed attention, it was what came after.

In a fun post-match video shared by RR, Ferreira cheekily “apologised” to Salman Khan, saying, “Sorry bhai, aaj nahi (Sorry brother, not today!)”.

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The moment ties back to a now-iconic 2014 tweet by Salman Khan during a crucial PBKS match, where he had asked, “Zinta’s team won kya?” referring to team co-owner Preity Zinta. The tweet has since become an internet staple, resurfacing almost every time Punjab Kings are in action.

Rajasthan Royals team members apologise to Salman Khan during a cricket event.

Interestingly, Salman recently brought back the nostalgia himself. After Punjab Kings’ win over Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this month, he tweeted: “Well done Zinta. Congratulations Zinta. Team is playing well… @realpreityzinta.” The internet, as expected, instantly connected the dots to his old post.

With Ferreira’s lighthearted apology now added to the mix, fans are once again enjoying how cricket and Bollywood continue to collide in the most unexpected and entertaining ways.

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Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th April 2026 12:32 pm IST

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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