Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League never runs out of drama, both on and off the field and this time, it’s a mix of a viral knock, a nostalgic tweet, and a Bollywood twist involving Salman Khan.

After Rajasthan Royals stunned Punjab Kings by chasing down a massive 223-run target in Mullanpur, RR finisher Donovan Ferreira delivered a match-winning unbeaten 52 off 26 balls. But it wasn’t just his batting that grabbed attention, it was what came after.

In a fun post-match video shared by RR, Ferreira cheekily “apologised” to Salman Khan, saying, “Sorry bhai, aaj nahi (Sorry brother, not today!)”.

The moment ties back to a now-iconic 2014 tweet by Salman Khan during a crucial PBKS match, where he had asked, “Zinta’s team won kya?” referring to team co-owner Preity Zinta. The tweet has since become an internet staple, resurfacing almost every time Punjab Kings are in action.

Interestingly, Salman recently brought back the nostalgia himself. After Punjab Kings’ win over Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this month, he tweeted: “Well done Zinta. Congratulations Zinta. Team is playing well… @realpreityzinta.” The internet, as expected, instantly connected the dots to his old post.

Well done Zinta,Congratulations Zinta, Team is playing well …. @realpreityzinta — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 13, 2026

With Ferreira’s lighthearted apology now added to the mix, fans are once again enjoying how cricket and Bollywood continue to collide in the most unexpected and entertaining ways.