Salman Khan drops ‘Zinta’s Team Won Kya’ sequel, fans go crazy

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has once again captured the internet’s attention with a tweet about his longtime friend Preity Zinta’s IPL team, Punjab Kings. The post has sent fans into a nostalgic frenzy, reminding everyone of his famous 2014 tweet.

The 2014 Tweet That Became a Meme

During the 2014 IPL season, Salman had casually tweeted asking if Preity Zinta’s team had won their match against Kolkata Knight Riders. His innocent question, “Zinta’s team won kya?” became an instant meme. The tweet gained more traction over the years, especially when Punjab Kings struggled in various seasons.

Sequel released after 12 years.



Tiger Zinta hai https://t.co/hFvBaosqrW pic.twitter.com/KuxOiOhot3 — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 13, 2026

The 2026 Sequel

On Monday night, April 13, 2026, Salman returned to X (formerly Twitter) with a congratulatory message for Preity. He wrote, “Well done Zinta, Congratulations Zinta, Team is playing well….” The post quickly went viral, with fans calling it the long-awaited sequel to his 2014 tweet.

Well done Zinta,Congratulations Zinta, Team is playing well …. @realpreityzinta — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 13, 2026

Fan Reactions Pour In

The internet erupted with reactions. One user wrote, “Sequel released after 12 years. Tiger Zinta hai,” cleverly referencing Salman’s Tiger franchise. Another joked, “We got Salman recreating his tweet before GTA 6.” Fans also dug up the old 2014 tweet, sharing it alongside the new one to highlight the connection.

Punjab Kings’ Strong Performance

The timing of Salman’s tweet could not have been better. Punjab Kings are currently performing exceptionally well in IPL 2026, holding the second position on the points table. They remain undefeated with three wins and one no-result match out of four games played.

The team recently defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets on April 11, successfully chasing a target of 220 runs. Captain Shreyas Iyer scored an unbeaten 69, while Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh contributed with half-centuries.

Salman and Preity’s Long Friendship

Salman and Preity have shared a strong friendship for over two decades. They have worked together in several films including Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega (2000), Chori Chori Chupke Chupke (2001), and Jaan-E-Mann (2006).

On the work front, Salman is preparing for his upcoming film Maatrubhumi, while Preity will return to the big screen with Lahore 1947 alongside Sunny Deol.