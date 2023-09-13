Video: Road caves in Hyderabad due to frequent rainfall

Frequent rainfall in Hyderabad has resulted in the caving in of a road in Hayathnagar. Following the incident, traffic congestion was witnessed in the area.

To prevent any untoward incidents, the large crater was cordoned off. However, it caused severe inconvenience to commuters.

Although the exact reason for the road’s collapse is not clear yet, it is believed that the frequent rainfall in Hyderabad contributed to the incident.

IMD forecasts rainfall in Hyderabad today

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has forecasted rain in the city today. All six zones of the city are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.

The weather department has not issued any warnings until September 15. However, it has issued a yellow warning for September 16th and predicted thundershowers and intense spells on that day.

For the entire state, the department has forecasted thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc. This forecast holds true until September 15. On September 16 and 17, the state is expected to receive heavy rainfall.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), most parts of Hyderabad received light rainfall yesterday. Hayatnagar received 7.8 mm of rainfall.

Due to continuous rainfall in Hyderabad, roads in some parts of the city, which were already in poor condition, are posing a threat to commuters.

Rains pose threat due to poor condition of roads in Hyderabad, other districts

In the current monsoon season, Telangana has received excess rainfall. The state received an average rainfall of 778.8 mm, compared to the normal of 642.6 mm.

Out of the 33 districts in the state, the highest deviation in rainfall, 54 percent, was witnessed in Rajanna Sircilla and Medak districts.

Hyderabad has also received excess rainfall this season so far. The city received an average rainfall of 655.5 mm, compared to the normal rainfall of 522.4 mm. The highest deviation in rainfall, 49 percent, in the city was witnessed in Shaikpet.

Though rainfall in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana not only provides relief to residents from scorching heat but also helps reduce food inflation in the state, it poses a threat to commuters due to the poor condition of many roads in the state.