Video: School bus overturns in Moinabad, 16 suffer minor injuries

The injured were shifted to Shadan hospital and have been discharged.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 28th January 2026 9:05 pm IST
Image shows a woman hugging children after a bus accident
School bus overturns in Moinabad

Hyderabad: A private school bus going from Hyderabad to Moinabad on Wednesday, January 28, overturned after hitting a divider near Mrugavani National Park, causing injuries to several students.

The bus reportedly belonged to the Hyderabad School of Excellence in Bandlaguda Jagir. According to Moinabad police, 16 of the 25 people present in the bus suffered minor injuries in the accident.

They were shifted to Shadan hospital and have been discharged. Police said the accident was caused by overspeeding and have found no evidence of drinking and driving.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The accident had caused a massive traffic jam on the Bijapur-Hyderabad National Highway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 28th January 2026 9:05 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button