Video: School bus overturns in Moinabad, 16 suffer minor injuries

Hyderabad: A private school bus going from Hyderabad to Moinabad on Wednesday, January 28, overturned after hitting a divider near Mrugavani National Park, causing injuries to several students.

The bus reportedly belonged to the Hyderabad School of Excellence in Bandlaguda Jagir. According to Moinabad police, 16 of the 25 people present in the bus suffered minor injuries in the accident.

They were shifted to Shadan hospital and have been discharged. Police said the accident was caused by overspeeding and have found no evidence of drinking and driving.

The accident had caused a massive traffic jam on the Bijapur-Hyderabad National Highway.