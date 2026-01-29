Video: SRK’s tiny Hermes backpack costs lakhs, check price

While Shah Rukh Khan made heads turn with his presence at airport, it was his bright orange backpack that stole the spotlight

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th January 2026 6:30 pm IST|   Updated: 29th January 2026 6:49 pm IST
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan (Image Source: X)

Mumbai: Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan and luxury go hand in hand. Known for his larger-than-life lifestyle, the superstar owns some of the most ultra-expensive fashion accessories, cars and collectibles. From outfits to watches and bags, many of SRK’s possessions cost more than an average person’s yearly salary.

And now, it is his mini backpack that has grabbed everyone’s attention for all the right reasons, its jaw-dropping price.

Earlier today on January 29, SRK was spotted arriving at Mumbai airport as he jetted off to Dubai, accompanied by his security team. While the actor made heads turn with his presence, it was his bright orange backpack that stole the spotlight.

The bag is from French luxury brand Hermes and is believed to be the Hac a Dos PM backpack. Interestingly, the exact colour carried by SRK is not listed on the brand’s official website, hinting that it could be a customised or rare piece made exclusively for him.

The most expensive version of this bag available online is priced at 12,800 USD (approximately Rs 12 lakh).

On the professional front, SRK will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s action-thriller King. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Anil Kapoor, and is slated for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026.

