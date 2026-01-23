Mumbai: Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan is set to make headlines again on the international stage. The superstar will receive the Global Style Icon Award at the Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards, scheduled for January 30, 2026. The prestigious event will take place at the elegant Armani Hotel Dubai, drawing attention from fans, fashion lovers, and media around the world.

Shah Rukh Khan, often called the King of Bollywood, has long been admired for his charm, confidence, and impeccable fashion sense. His outfits, whether on a film set, red carpet, or public appearance, have consistently made headlines and influenced trends. This upcoming honour recognises his unique ability to mix style with personality, making him one of the most fashionable personalities of his generation.

Fans are already buzzing about what Shah Rukh Khan will wear for the grand occasion. Social media platforms are filled with excitement and predictions as admirers from India, the Middle East, and beyond share their support. Many say this award highlights not only his fashion sense but also his global appeal and cultural influence.

The Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards celebrates leaders who shape the future of fashion and style. Honouring Shah Rukh Khan at such a renowned forum reflects the superstar’s impact beyond cinema reaching into lifestyle, culture, and international recognition.

Throughout his decades-long career, King Khan has continuously evolved, reinventing his image while remaining true to his charismatic presence. From his early days in films to becoming one of the most recognised faces worldwide, his journey has inspired millions.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s King, which is yet to get a release date. He was last seen in Dunki in 2023.