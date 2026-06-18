Video: Telangana cabinet goes paperless

Information Technology Minister Sridhar Babu presented special tablets to Chief Minister and others.

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Members of the Telangana cabinet participate in a paperless meeting in a modern conference room.
Telangana cabinet goes paperless

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, on Thursday, June 18, took a major step towards digital governance by deciding to conduct State Cabinet meetings in a completely paperless manner.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu handed over special tabs to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and others during a special meeting of ministers at the Secretariat.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy briefed the officials on the ‘digital cabinet’ meeting, an official release said.

Subhan Bakery

The agenda of cabinet meetings would be shared with the ministers through an e-book, it said.

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