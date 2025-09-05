Video: Truck overturns at Hyderabad’s Aramghar junction

Hyderabad: A truck transporting pulses from Maharashtra to Begum Bazar overturned near the Aramghar junction in Rajendranagar on Friday morning. The driver sustained minor injuries, according to police reports.

Authorities from the Rajendranagar police station responded promptly, deploying a crane team to move the overturned vehicle to the roadside. Since the incident occurred during off-peak hours, a major traffic disruption was averted.

#Hyderabad : Truck Accident in #Aramghar, #RajendraNagar: A Truck Carrying Groundnut Pods From #Maharashtra to #Begumbazar Lost Control and Overturned Near the Aramghar Signal in RajendraNagar, Ranga Reddy District. The Driver, Allegedly Drowsy, Fled the Scene After the Accident. pic.twitter.com/2YOIqNOIws — Md. Amir Shareef (@AmirTweetss) September 5, 2025

Traffic redirected at Hyderabad’s Aramghar junction

Traffic police worked in coordination to redirect traffic movement at the site, ensuring that congestion did not build up.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver may have lost control of the vehicle while taking a turn at the junction.

Slippery road conditions caused by early morning dew and overloading could be contributing factors.

Police have registered a case and further inquiry is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.