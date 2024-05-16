Video: TSRTC bus vandalised at Hyderabad outskirts, windows broken

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s (TSRTC) managing director VC Sajjanar stated that the public transport body’s bus was vandalised by unknown culprits at Rachaluru gate at the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday, May 16.

“Fortunately, all the passengers on the bus are safe. The management of TSRTC will not tolerate any unprovoked attacks on its buses, which are always taking people to their destinations safely. RTC is taking the attack on the bus seriously. A complaint was lodged by the RTC officials at Rachakonda Commissionerate Maheswaram Police Station. The police have started an investigation. Legal action will be taken against those responsible,” he said in a post on X.

Further, Sajjanar remarked that RTC buses are public property and it is the people who have to protect them.

“Attacking people’s property is not good. We will also open history sheets on the accused with the cooperation of the police department. Bus damage expenses will be collected from them,” he added.