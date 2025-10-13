Video: Twelve Telangana migrants trapped in Jordan await rescue

They were taken to Jordan through illegal agents and left without jobs, food, or shelter.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th October 2025 9:42 am IST
A group of stranded Telangana migrant workers in Jordan standing together under the sun, appealing for help to return home.
Stranded Telangana workers in Jordan plead for rescue. Photo: Screengrab/X

Hyderabad: Twelve migrant workers from Telangana are stranded in Jordan after being deceived by unauthorised recruitment agents who promised them overseas employment. The Telangana government has urged the Indian Embassy in Amman to intervene and ensure their safe return.

In a letter seen by Siasat.com, the General Administration (NRI) Department directed the Embassy of India, Amman, and the Ministry of External and Overseas Indian Affairs, New Delhi, to take immediate action.

The stranded workers hail from Nirmal, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Jagtial, and Nizamabad districts. They were reportedly taken to Jordan through illegal channels and have since been left without proper employment, food, or shelter.

The letter (Ref No: 8905/NRI/A2/2025-1) said that the agents took the workers’ passports and abandoned them in Jordan. Families of the victims requested government intervention to repatriate them to India. The department also advised issuing emergency white passports if required.

Watch the video of workers describe distress in Jordan

In a video, one worker described the living conditions as “unbearably poor” and claimed that private company officials were forcing them to work for minimal pay. He said they were not allowed to return home even during family bereavements. The worker also alleged that, despite repeated pleas, the embassy had not provided assistance.

List of Telangana workers stranded in Jordan

Serial No.NameDistrictPassport No.
1Syed MukeemNirmalN4230455
2Vanga BhaskarKamareddyX8772864
3Pendyala MahenderSiddipetP9304450
4Bommanamaiah PochaiahSiddipetP4473238
5Holiya Dasari Dammamaiah GaneshKamareddyT9302803
6Macharla SwamyTelanganaY1769721
7Gummula ManoharTelanganaU8680235
8Abbaveni NarsimuluJagtialR1578896
9Pendyala SrinivasNizamabadN5813414
10Valgot GangadharNizamabadY4096301
11Chigulla Raj KumarSiddipetS3387421
12Mettu MuthannaNirmalB7598772

Telangana government action

Speaking to Siasat.com, Swadesh Parikipandla, member of the Telangana NRI Advisory Committee, said the issue was escalated after families of the stranded workers reached out through social media. The Chief Secretary has directed district collectors to remain in touch with the families until the workers are safely brought home.

The Embassy of India in Amman has been requested to liaise with Jordanian authorities and expedite the repatriation process.

