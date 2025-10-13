Video: Twelve Telangana migrants trapped in Jordan await rescue

Hyderabad: Twelve migrant workers from Telangana are stranded in Jordan after being deceived by unauthorised recruitment agents who promised them overseas employment. The Telangana government has urged the Indian Embassy in Amman to intervene and ensure their safe return.
In a letter seen by Siasat.com, the General Administration (NRI) Department directed the Embassy of India, Amman, and the Ministry of External and Overseas Indian Affairs, New Delhi, to take immediate action.
The stranded workers hail from Nirmal, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Jagtial, and Nizamabad districts. They were reportedly taken to Jordan through illegal channels and have since been left without proper employment, food, or shelter.
The letter (Ref No: 8905/NRI/A2/2025-1) said that the agents took the workers’ passports and abandoned them in Jordan. Families of the victims requested government intervention to repatriate them to India. The department also advised issuing emergency white passports if required.
Watch the video of workers describe distress in Jordan
In a video, one worker described the living conditions as “unbearably poor” and claimed that private company officials were forcing them to work for minimal pay. He said they were not allowed to return home even during family bereavements. The worker also alleged that, despite repeated pleas, the embassy had not provided assistance.
List of Telangana workers stranded in Jordan
|Serial No.
|Name
|District
|Passport No.
|1
|Syed Mukeem
|Nirmal
|N4230455
|2
|Vanga Bhaskar
|Kamareddy
|X8772864
|3
|Pendyala Mahender
|Siddipet
|P9304450
|4
|Bommanamaiah Pochaiah
|Siddipet
|P4473238
|5
|Holiya Dasari Dammamaiah Ganesh
|Kamareddy
|T9302803
|6
|Macharla Swamy
|Telangana
|Y1769721
|7
|Gummula Manohar
|Telangana
|U8680235
|8
|Abbaveni Narsimulu
|Jagtial
|R1578896
|9
|Pendyala Srinivas
|Nizamabad
|N5813414
|10
|Valgot Gangadhar
|Nizamabad
|Y4096301
|11
|Chigulla Raj Kumar
|Siddipet
|S3387421
|12
|Mettu Muthanna
|Nirmal
|B7598772
Telangana government action
Speaking to Siasat.com, Swadesh Parikipandla, member of the Telangana NRI Advisory Committee, said the issue was escalated after families of the stranded workers reached out through social media. The Chief Secretary has directed district collectors to remain in touch with the families until the workers are safely brought home.
The Embassy of India in Amman has been requested to liaise with Jordanian authorities and expedite the repatriation process.