Telangana man falls unconscious at Dubai Airport; wife appeals for repatriation

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old migrant worker from Telangana, Syed Baba, fell unconscious at Dubai International Airport (DXB) while travelling to Abha, Saudi Arabia, and is currently under treatment at Rashid Hospital, Dubai.

His wife, Sameena Begum, has appealed to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy through the CM Pravasi Prajavani initiative for medical assistance and early repatriation to Hyderabad.

Four days of uncertainty

According to Sameena, Syed Baba, a resident of Mahboob Bagh in Nizamabad, departed from Mumbai on Fly Dubai Flight FZ-446 at 5:20 am on Friday, October 3, and landed in Dubai at 7:05 am. He was due to take a connecting flight, FZ-813, to Abha at 4 pm after a nine-hour layover.

However, he did not board the connecting flight, and his phone was found switched off, leaving his family anxious and without any updates for four days.

On Tuesday, October 7, the family approached the CM Pravasi Prajavani initiative in Hyderabad for help. Following their plea, NRI Advisory Committee Vice-Chairman Mandha Bheem Reddy coordinated with Fly Dubai through the Pravasi Prajavani team. The airline later confirmed that Baba had fallen unconscious at the airport and was admitted to Rashid Hospital for treatment.

Authorities suspect that intoxication may have caused his sudden collapse at the airport.

Local volunteers in Dubai, Nayeem and Kottala Nara Goud, both from Nizamabad district, are assisting in monitoring his condition and relaying updates to his family.

In a written petition submitted to Revanth Reddy on Friday, October 10, Sameena requested government support to ensure that her husband receives adequate medical care and is repatriated to Telangana once his condition stabilises.

The case highlights the vital role of the CM Pravasi Prajavani initiative, which continues to support stranded and distressed migrants abroad through prompt coordination with Indian embassies and foreign authorities.