Video: UAE President watches NYE celebrations from helicopter

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan appeared in a video clip in which he is seen flying in helicopter over Abu Dhabi on New Year’s Eve, Saturday.

The video, which has circulated on Sunday across social media platforms, shows the UAE president sitting in the cockpit of a helicopter, watching the fireworks celebrations culminating New Year 2023.

Watch the video below

He was also seen watching the record-breaking fireworks in Abu Dhabi, which were held as part of the New Year’s celebrations.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi broke four records in the Guinness Book of Records at the beginning of the New Year. Three of the records were broken by over 40 minutes of spectacular fireworks and one by a drone show at Al Wathba.