Video: UAE President watches NYE celebrations from helicopter

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed can be seen watching the record-breaking fireworks in Abu Dhabi, which were held as part of the New Year's celebrations.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 2nd January 2023 7:09 pm IST
Watch: UAE President flies in helicopter over Abu Dhabi during NYE celebrations
Photo: Screengrab from the video

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan appeared in a video clip in which he is seen flying in helicopter over Abu Dhabi on New Year’s Eve, Saturday.

The video, which has circulated on Sunday across social media platforms, shows the UAE president sitting in the cockpit of a helicopter, watching the fireworks celebrations culminating New Year 2023.

Also Read
UAE welcomes 2023 with record-breaking fireworks, laser shows

Watch the video below

He was also seen watching the record-breaking fireworks in Abu Dhabi, which were held as part of the New Year’s celebrations.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi broke four records in the Guinness Book of Records at the beginning of the New Year. Three of the records were broken by over 40 minutes of spectacular fireworks and one by a drone show at Al Wathba.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button