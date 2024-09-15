Video: Woman dies after being hit by RTC bus in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a young woman pedestrian lost her life after being hit by an RTC bus at Kothaguda ‘X’ road in Madhapur, Hyderabad.

The accident occurred while the woman was crossing the road and was struck from behind by the bus.

The accident was captured on CCTV, providing crucial evidence for the investigation.

Following the accident caused by an RTC bus, the Madhapur police have registered a case and are currently investigating the accident that claimed the life of the Hyderabad woman.

Authorities are reviewing the CCTV footage to determine the exact sequence of events and establish any potential negligence on the part of the bus driver.

This tragic accident serves as a reminder for both pedestrians and drivers to exercise caution on busy roads, particularly in areas like Kothaguda ‘X’ road, which is known for heavy traffic.