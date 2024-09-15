IMD Hyderabad forecast hints at respite from heavy rains to continue

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecast has hinted at a respite from heavy rains over the next four days.

The weather department has not issued any warnings for the districts of Telangana until September 19.

For Hyderabad, which witnessed heavy rains recently, the weather department has predicted light rain or drizzle until Wednesday.

The weather department has not issued any rainfall warnings for Hyderabad.

Yesterday, Mancherial recorded the highest rainfall of 15.5 mm, while in Hyderabad, no rainfall was recorded in any mandal of the city.

Rainfall during current monsoon

During the current Southwest monsoon, Telangana has recorded an average rainfall of 898 mm, compared to the normal 652.2 mm, showing a 38 percent increase.

Hyderabad has received 703.5 mm of rainfall against the normal 532.1 mm, a 32 percent deviation.

Within Hyderabad, Nampally experienced an excess of rainfall and saw the highest deviation, recording 809.6 mm of rainfall compared to the normal 526 mm—a 54 percent increase.

Though IMD Hyderabad’s forecast has hinted at a respite from heavy rains this week, Telangana is likely to receive more rainfall during the remainder of the current Southwest monsoon, which will end by the close of this month.