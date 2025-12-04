Video: Woman in ghunghat playing guitar stirs debate on tradition

"We still live in an India where ghunghat is valued more than talent," one user commented.

Published: 4th December 2025 8:52 pm IST
Ghunghat wearing newly married woman plays guitar, sparks debate
Ghunghat wearing newly married woman plays guitar, sparks debate. (Source: Instagram)

A newly married woman, identified by bright red and green bangles, strumming a guitar to the song “Ek Din Aap“, from Shah Rukh Khan‘s 1997 movie “Yes Boss,” has taken over the internet for her talent shining through from under the ghunghat.

Her skills, however, ignited a broader conversation about what some are calling a ‘regressive’ practice, as the video shows her ghunghat constantly being fixed over her face.

The video posted by Instagram user arsh__utkarsh received millions of views and was first posted on December 1. Many called her a rockstar with hidden talent, while others pointed out that she was made to keep the ghunghat on while she played the guitar.

The now-viral video had several users questioning the practice of wearing the veil after marriage. Others praised her talent, saying true skills show through even through societal barriers.

“We still live in an India where ghunghat is valued more than talent,” one user wrote.

“You’re such a stunner. However, am I the only one hating those patriarchal blank faces of women around? And the way the pallu was pulled so many times. I got uncomfortable seeing that,” commented another user.

A different comment read, “This reel is supposed to make me happy, but something is not right because watching this something doesn’t feel right.”

The video also got a reaction out of Swiggy’s social media handle, with the comment, “ate.”

Published: 4th December 2025 8:52 pm IST

