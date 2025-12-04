Musician Anoushka Shankar slams Air India after sitar gets damaged

Musician Anoushka Shankar on Wednesday, December 3 called out Air India after her sitar was damaged while she was on a flight. She questioned the Air India management regarding mishandling of the instrument.

The musician shared a picture of the damaged sitar on her Instagram and captioned it, “Air India, how has this happened.”

Also Read Mohammed Siraj accuses Air India Express of leaving passengers in limbo

The musician further said she found the sitar out of tune and later noticed that the instrument was damaged. “First I was just looking at the top of my sitar and it was like really out of tune, and after I tuned it, I picked it up to play, and that’s when I realised.”

Shankar further said that she opted for Air India after a long time. “You’re the country this music belongs to, and this is the first time anything like this has happened to my instrument in 15 or 17 years,” she remarked.

She further expressed dismay over mishandling of the instrument, adding that she paid the handling fee for the sitar separately. She accused the airline of being careless regarding the instrument.