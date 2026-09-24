Views or safety? Women caught dancing on Bachupally flyover

Hyderabad: Two women were seen dancing on the Bachupally flyover while their friends recorded what appeared to be an Instagram reel for social media content has angered the internet and raised questions over road safety, civic sense and logic.

The video shows a group of friends recording while four-wheelers zoom past them, including some heavy vehicles.

Two women were seen dancing on the Bachupally Flyover while their friends recorded what appeared to be an Instagram reel for social media content has angered the internet and raised questions over road safety, civic sense and logic. pic.twitter.com/Q6pKfSSvId — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 24, 2026

Standing or walking on a flyover is not allowed and is against traffic rules. Recording videos on busy roads, highways, and flyovers can put lives at risk and slow down vehicular movement. Night times are harder as visibility is limited, making is harder for motorists and drivers to spot obstacles and respond in time.