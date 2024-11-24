Vijay and Rashmika’s breakfast photos take the internet by storm

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been making headlines for years—not just for their stellar performances in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, but also for their rumored romance. Fans adore their on-screen chemistry, but it’s the off-screen connection that has everyone talking. Are they just friends, or is there something more brewing? Let’s dive into what’s got everyone buzzing!

Vijay and Rashmika insist they’re nothing more than close friends, but their frequent public appearances and the strong bond between their families suggest otherwise.

In a recent interview during promotions for his album Sahiba, Vijay dropped a bombshell: “I’m not single anymore.” Fans immediately connected this with Rashmika, fueling speculation like never before.

Adding to the gossip, the duo was recently seen enjoying breakfast together, with Rashmika even sharing a picture from what looked like their outing. Could this be their way of teasing fans about a secret vacation?

Vijay Devarakonda & Rashmika Mandanna pic.twitter.com/R499vonGjQ — Telugu Chitraalu (@TeluguChitraalu) November 23, 2024

Despite their packed schedules—Vijay with his upcoming project and Rashmika with Pushpa 2.