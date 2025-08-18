Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna lead 43rd India Day Parade in New York

Chennai: Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna led the 43rd India Day Parade in New York, much to the delight of their fans and film buffs.

Both stars were honoured as Grand Marshals at the parade, believed to be the largest Independence Day celebration outside India.

Video clips of the actors greeting the crowds who had gathered for the celebrations have now gone viral on social media.

Earlier, actor Vijay Deverakonda had posted a video clip of the Empire State Building in New York decked in the Indian tricolour on his Instagram page. He wrote,”Absolute honour! Indian tricolours bathe the iconic Empire State Building. Got to light it up on our Independence day and also experience the beautiful hospitality of Team Empire state and the building’s stunning views and stories.”

Some fans in particular were excited about the video clips of the parade in which both actors were, for a very brief period, seen holding hands.

The fans were also equally pleased about the effort the actors made to connect with those around them despite the heat.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda next has a film with Mythri Movie Makers, which is tentatively being referred to as VD14. The actor also has another film with the well known production house Sri Venkateswara Creations. The project has been tentatively titled SVC 59

Rashmika, on the other hand, has a series of interesting projects including

“Mysaa”, an emotional action thriller, in which the actress reportedly portrays a woman from the Gond community.

Helmed by Rawindra Pulle, the film is being bankrolled by Ajay and Anil Sayyapureddy.

The actress also has director Rahul Ravindran’s eagerly awaited entertainer, ‘The Girlfriend’, in which Rashmika will be seen playing the lead along with actor Dheekshith Shetty.

Actress Rashmika has expressed immense faith in director Rahul Ravindran and his film ‘The Girlfriend’. In a post she penned for the director’s birthday, Rashmika wrote, “You are too precious my friend.. I still can’t believe you’ve made a film like ‘The Girlfriend’… The emotional depth you have, the niceness that you have in your heart flows through every frame,” she said and added that she had met him for ‘The Girlfriend’ and had found “a director, a friend, a mentor a partner in crime for a lifetime who I trust wholly and immensely.”