Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom’ makes history with AI-designed thematic video

Chennai: If sources in the industry are to be believed, Director Gowtam Tinnanuri’s gripping explosive entertainer, ‘Kingdom’, featuring actor Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, has become the first film to release a completely AI designed thematic video for its soundtrack!

The highly anticipated teaser of ‘Kingdom’ (Saamraajya) was released a month ago. In the teaser, Vijay Deverakonda comes across as a character that resembles an unstoppable force—blazing with intensity and destined for greatness. Within just 24 hours, the teaser shattered records, crossing an incredible 10 million views!

Now, even as expectations from the film continue to rise, the film is back in the news again. The film’s makers claim that it is the first to unveil a completely AI (Artificial Intelligence)-designed thematic video for its soundtrack.

A fully AI-designed thematic video of Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom’ was released on Monday. With a goosebumps-worthy BGM, the video is a visual treat, featuring AI-generated, enthralling imagery. This has given audiences yet another glimpse into its thrilling world.

The AI-designed thematic video of ‘Kingdom’ stands as a testament to AI’s growing presence in the digital landscape—it represents a new era. In today’s generation, AI has become an integral part of creativity and innovation. Those who harness its potential are excelling, while those who don’t, risk falling behind in progressive fields.

The entertainment industry is rapidly adopting AI as a powerful tool for content creation, and Vijay Deverakonda and his team seem to be leading the way.

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and editing by Navin Nooli. It is being produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas Banners respectively. The film is to be presented by Srikara Studios. Well known costume designer Neeraja Kona will be in-charge of the costumes for this film, which will have its songs choreographed by Vijay Binni.

The film, which is full of action sequences, will have three stunt choreographers — Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza, Real Satish –working on it.