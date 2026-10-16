Vijaya milk gets costlier by Rs 2 a litre from October 17

Hyderabad: Consumers of Vijaya milk in Telangana will have to pay Rs 2 more for every litre from Saturday, October 17, after the Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited revised the prices of two of its variants.

According to V6 Velugu, the dairy’s management issued the price revision notice on Thursday, October 15, and the new rates come into effect from midnight on Friday, October 16.

Half-litre packet of standardised milk will now cost Rs 35, up from Rs 34. A half-litre packet of whole milk goes up from Rs 39 to Rs 40. The increase works out to an additional Rs 2 per litre for buyers.