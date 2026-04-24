Vikarabad women police officers suspended in Rs 40,000 bribe case

Hyderabad: Two officers from the Women Police Station in Vikarabad who were booked by Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for demanding a Rs 40,000 bribe were placed under suspension on Friday, April 24.

The accused officers, Inspector B Saroja and Sub-Inspector H Rani, had initially demanded a bribe of Rs 60,000 in exchange for issuing notices in a case, but agreed to reduce the amount to Rs 40,000.

The complainant, Irshad, who is a local political leader, had already paid Rs 20,000 on March 23, but as the officers continued to demand the remaining amount, the complainant approached the ACB.

They were nabbed by the ACB on Tuesday, April 21.