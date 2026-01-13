Violent incidents due to foreign interference: Iran Consul General in Hyderabad

The Consul General of Iran on Tuesday, January 13, said that while the initial economic protests in the Islamic republic were peaceful, the subsequent incidents of violence were linked to “organised acts involving foreign interference.”

Interacting with senior journalists from south India as part of ongoing engagement with the media at the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad, Hamid Ahmadiyeh, the Consul General, said Article 27 of the Constitution of Iran guarantees the right to peaceful assembly and protest. “Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as President Masoud Pezeshkian, publicly acknowledged the legitimacy of peaceful protests,” a press release by his office said.

The protests, which have been ongoing for over two weeks and turned fatal, were linked to foreign interference, Ahmadiyeh said, basing his claim on security and intelligence assessments.

The Consul General said the protests have “resulted in damage to public transport, emergency vehicles, financial institutions and mosques.” He reiterated that Iran, like all democratic countries, clearly distinguishes between peaceful protest and violent unrest and does not tolerate terrorism or externally driven violence.Ahmadiyeh also highlighted the longstanding historical and cultural ties between Iran and India and emphasised the important role of the media in promoting mutual understanding and responsible information sharing.