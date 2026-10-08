For a Hyderabadi, biryani is more than just a dish. It is part of the city’s identity, a comfort food shared at family lunches, celebrations and late-night outings. Ask a Hyderabadi what makes a good biryani and you may get a passionate answer about its rice, meat, spices and aroma.

But have you ever heard of biryani without rice?

It may sound almost unacceptable to a biryani-loving Hyderabadi. Yet, a new creation in Kondapur is doing exactly that, taking the familiar flavours of biryani and putting them into a steaming bowl of Japanese ramen.

At ROCH Ramen in Kondapur, the unusual creation is called Biryani Miso Chicken Ramen. And no, there is no rice hiding underneath those noodles.

So, what is biryani doing in ramen?

The restaurant describes its food as “Japanese comfort food. Indian character.” The idea is not to simply mix two cuisines for novelty, but to use Japanese cooking techniques while bringing in flavours familiar to Indian diners.

The Biryani Miso Chicken Ramen brings together an eight-hour chicken broth and biryani-spiced miso tare, giving the ramen its rich and savoury base.

It is then topped with glazed charred chicken, ajitama (Japanese-style seasoned egg), crispy shallots, curry leaf oil, nori and spring onion.

The result looks like ramen but carries familiar biryani notes in a completely different format. Crispy shallots add another layer of texture.

Japanese technique, Indian soul

ROCH Ramen’s philosophy is summed up simply: Japanese technique, Indian soul. Its menu includes several interesting Indian-inspired takes on Japanese comfort food.

For those who want to explore beyond the biryani bowl, there is Guntur Chicken Ramen, made with chicken broth and Guntur chilli shoyu. Another option is Smoked Bandel Mushroom Ramen, which offers a vegetarian take with smoked mushroom flavours.

There is also Pachi Pulusu Mazemen, a broth-less noodle dish built around cool tamarind pulusu. The menu also features karaage, gyoza and sandos for Hyderabad’s adventurous food lovers too.

How much does it cost?

The Biryani Miso Chicken Ramen is priced at Rs. 695. ROCH Ramen is located in Kondapur, Hyderabad, and is open from Wednesday to Sunday, 1pm to 5pm, according to its current listing. Walk-ins are welcome, while reservations are also available.

One important detail for ramen lovers: the restaurant says its ramen is dine-in only, as it is served fresh in the bowl. Other dishes such as mazemen, karaage, gyoza, sandos, salads, desserts and zero-proof drinks are available for takeaway.

For a city where biryani is almost an emotion, biryani without rice may sound like a culinary challenge. But perhaps that is exactly what makes this bowl worth trying , it keeps the soul of a familiar flavour while giving Hyderabad something completely new to slurp.

Note: The restaurant’s menu includes pork-based dishes. Readers may check with the restaurant regarding ingredients and preparation before ordering.