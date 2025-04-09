Viral photo: Pawan Kalyan’s son in hospital after fire accident

Hyderabad: A fire accident took place on Tuesday at a school in Singapore where Mark Shankar, son of actor and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, is studying. One student died in the fire, and several others were injured. Mark suffered burns on his hands and legs. Smoke also entered his lungs, causing breathing problems. He was rushed to the hospital and admitted to the ICU.

BREAKING: Pawan Kalyan’s younger son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich, was injured in a fire incident at school.



He’s receiving treatment for minor injuries and smoke inhalation.



He's receiving treatment for minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

Wishing him a quick and full recovery

Mark Shankar Photo Goes Viral

A photo of Mark from the hospital has gone viral on social media. In the photo, he is seen giving a thumbs-up with both hands while wearing an oxygen mask. This rare picture touched many hearts, as Pawan Kalyan and his wife usually keep their children away from the public eye.

picture from yesterday's unfortunate incident. Thankfully, he is on the road to recovery. Wishing him a speedy healing journey

Pawan Kalyan has two children, Mark Shankar and Polena Anjana Pawanova, with his wife, Russian actress Anna Lezhneva. The family has always stayed away from media attention.

Pawan Kalyan’s Response

At the time of the accident, Pawan Kalyan was on a political tour in Alluri district. After hearing the news, he kept a promise to visit a tribal village near Araku, then flew to Singapore with his elder brother Chiranjeevi.

According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AP CM Chandrababu Naidu personally called Pawan Kalyan to check on Mark’s health. The Indian Embassy in Singapore is also helping.

Doctors say Mark is stable and recovering well. He will remain under observation for a few more days.