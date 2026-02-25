Viral: Pooja Bhatt’s pic with Meri Zindagi Hai Tu star Alyy Khan

Mumbai: British-Pakistani actor Alyy Khan, who is currently winning hearts with his father’s role in the hit drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu starring Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan, is is also known for his close bond with Bollywood personalities.

Having spent decades in the entertainment industry, Alyy Khan has maintained strong personal and professional ties with Bollywood’s elite. The actor lived in Mumbai until the age of 35 and often refers to many of his colleagues as his “childhood friends” and mentors.

One such bond he shares is with Pooja Bhatt. On Tuesday as Pooja Bhatt turned 54, Alyy Khan wished her on on Instagram while sharing a photo with her. He wrote, “Happiest of happies dearest Miss P.. here’s to many more cherished memories Insha’Allah with much love & laughter.” The post has since gone viral on social media.

The two actors recently worked together in the Netflix series Dabba Cartel, which premiered on February 28, 2025. Alyy has also been seen meeting members of the Bhatt family, including Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

More about Alyy Khan

Alyy Khan is a British-Pakistani actor and television host who has worked extensively in Hollywood, Bollywood and Lollywood. His film credits include A Mighty Heart (2007), Traitor (2008), Don 2 (2011), 3 Bahadur (2015), Actor in Law (2016) and Mogul Mowgli (2020).

On television, he has appeared in series such as The Bill (2006), Strike Back (2011), Saat Pardon Mein (2012), Indian Summers (2015), Pakeezah (2016), Mere Humsafar (2022) and Mohabbat Satrangi (2024). In 2012, he hosted the reality show Foodistan for NDTV and Geo TV.

On the work front, Alyy Khan is currently seen in Pakistani dramas Meri Zindagi Hai Tu and Maa. In India, he was last seen as Neeraj in the 2025 geopolitical thriller Tehran, starring John Abraham.