Hyderabad: Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has become one of the most talked-about shows, finding audiences not only in Pakistan but also in India, Bangladesh and other Asian countries. While lead actors Bilal Abbas Khan (Kamyaar) and Hania Aamir (Dr Ayra) are winning praise for their chemistry, actor Alyy Khan has also drawn attention for his impactful performance as Ayra’s father.

Alyy Khan, a British-Pakistani actor known for his work across Hollywood, Bollywood and Pakistani television, is once again winning hearts in a father’s role after Mere Humsafar.

And now, Alyy Khan caught our attention after sharing a touching memory from Hyderabad during his recent appearance on Tabish Hashmi’s show Hasna Mana Hai. Speaking about his travels for work, he recalled a spiritual experience linked to the city.

“Hyderabad has a big film city, just like Mumbai’s, called Ramoji Film City. Sets are built there. I’m talking about Hyderabad in India. I used to go there often. I’m quite familiar with Hyderabad,” Alyy Khan said.

He also spoke about visiting the shrine of Moula Ali in Secunderabad. “Hyderabad ke saath saath ek chhota sa sheher hai, Secunderabad. There is Mouli Ali’s shrine. So whenever I used to go to Hyderabad, I tried to make it a point to go and pay my respects there,” he shared.

Describing one particular visit, he said, “One day, after finishing work, I had a night flight, so I took a car from the hotel and headed to Secunderabad. By the time I got there, it was pouring rain, and I thought, ‘I’m here for Maula.’”

He recalled climbing the long flight of steps to the shrine despite the rain. “When you reach there, cars stop at the bottom and you have to climb all the way up. It’s pretty high. Then suddenly, the rain stopped. After that heavy downpour, it started again, but I went up.”

At the shrine, Alyy Khan met the caretakers and offered prayers. “They unlocked the door, lifted the curtain, and there you see the mark of Moula Ali’s handprint. You pay your respects there and recite the Fatiha,” he said.

What followed left a lasting impression on him. “After I came back down, the heavy rain started again. They asked me to wait and eat with them. Suddenly, I thought, ‘Maula, you’ve served such good food. If only there was something sweet.’ Just then, a woman came in with sweets and said, ‘This is especially for you.’”

Reflecting on the experience, Alyy Khan concluded, “Honestly, every time I’ve been there, something always happens. Whenever I go to Hyderabad, I make it a point to visit.”

Hyderabad has a strong fan base for Pakistani dramas, and Meri Zindagi Hai Tu continues to enjoy popularity in the city, making Alyy Khan’s Hyderabad memory especially meaningful to local viewers.

More about Alyy Khan

Alyy Khan is a British-Pakistani actor and television host who has worked extensively in Hollywood, Bollywood and Lollywood. His film credits include A Mighty Heart (2007), Traitor (2008), Don 2 (2011), 3 Bahadur (2015), Actor in Law (2016) and Mogul Mowgli (2020).

On television, he has appeared in series such as The Bill (2006), Strike Back (2011), Saat Pardon Mein (2012), Indian Summers (2015), Pakeezah (2016), Mere Humsafar (2022) and Mohabbat Satrangi (2024). In 2012, he hosted the reality show Foodistan for NDTV and Geo TV.

His recent international projects include The Serpent (2020) on Netflix, Shantaram (2022) on Apple TV+, and The Archies (2023) on Netflix. On the Indian front, he was last seen as Neeraj in the 2025 geopolitical thriller Tehran, starring John Abraham.