Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma find peace in Vrindavan

Hyderabad: Cricket superstar Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma recently chose a peaceful spiritual path instead of the spotlight. The popular couple visited Vrindavan to seek blessings from Premanand Maharaj at the Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram. Away from stadium cheers and film sets, the two were seen calm, smiling and deeply focused on the spiritual moment.

This was not their first visit. In fact, Virat and Anushka have visited Premanand Maharaj several times, showing how important spirituality and inner balance are in their lives. Dressed simply, they sat humbly before the saint, listening carefully to his words about devotion, discipline and living life with purpose.

During the interaction, Premanand Maharaj spoke about surrender, faith and performing one’s duties with honesty and dedication. His words seemed to deeply touch the couple. One emotional moment stood out when Anushka said, “Hum aapke hai Maharaj ji, aur aap humare” (We belong to you, Maharaj ji, and you belong to us). This heartfelt line quickly won the hearts of fans across social media.

For many admirers, this visit showed a different side of the celebrity couple. Instead of glamour and fame, people saw two individuals seeking peace, wisdom and guidance. Their visit reminded fans that no matter how successful someone becomes, the search for calm and meaning never ends.

Virat Kohli, known for his passion on the cricket field, and Anushka Sharma, admired for her strong roles and graceful personality, continue to inspire not just through their work but also through their life choices. Their Vrindavan visit sends a simple yet powerful message that faith, humility and inner peace are as important as success.

In today’s fast and stressful world, their quiet spiritual journey offers a gentle reminder to slow down, reflect and stay connected to what truly matters.