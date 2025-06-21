Visit this beautiful waterfalls just 4 hours away from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: It’s the monsoon season; the weather is cool, the sky is cloudy, and everything around looks fresh and green. It’s the perfect time to go on a short trip with your friends or family and enjoy nature. If you’re looking for a peaceful and beautiful place to relax, Mallela Theertham is a great choice. Just 185 km (about 4 hours) from Hyderabad, this hidden waterfall in the Nallamala Forest is a perfect spot to enjoy the rain and greenery.

A Serene Waterfall in the Lap of Nature

Mallela Theertham is known for its picturesque setting, a stream of water gracefully falling from about 150 feet into a pool below, surrounded by thick forest and rocky cliffs. The sound of water mixed with birdsong and the cool breeze makes it a magical spot, especially during and after the monsoon season when the waterfall is at its best.

How to Reach

Mallela Theertham is about a 4 to 5-hour drive from Hyderabad.

You can travel by:

Car or bike : The most convenient way, following the NH44 towards Srisailam. The last 8 km stretch is a forest road, so drive carefully.

Bus: Buses to Srisailam are available from Hyderabad; from there, you can hire a local vehicle to reach the waterfall.

After reaching the parking area, you need to walk down around 350 steps to reach the waterfall. It’s a pleasant trek but can be slippery during rains, so wear good footwear.

Entry Fee

The entry fee is very affordable, around Rs.50 per person and a small charge for parking (Rs.30-50 depending on your vehicle).

Stay Options

There are no hotels or lodges right at Mallela Theertham. But you can stay at:

Forest guesthouses or AP Tourism cottages near Srisailam (about 58 km away).

Hotels and lodges in Srisailam town offering basic and mid-range options.

It’s a good idea to plan a day trip or stay overnight at Srisailam if you want to explore more.

Other Attractions Nearby

Srisailam Temple : A famous pilgrimage site dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Srisailam Dam : A massive dam with scenic views, especially beautiful when the gates are open during monsoon.

Phaladhara Panchadhara : A sacred spring flowing from the hills, about 4 km from Srisailam.

Octopus Viewpoint gives a stunning view into the valley of Amrabad Tiger Reserve where backwaters of the Krishna river spread like tentacles of an octopus.

Uma Maheshwaram : A beautiful temple on the edge of a hill. The twisting curvy road takes us to the base of the hill. There are well laid steps to climb up the hill. One can get to see amazing views from the top of the hill.

Farhabad forest trails: It offers sneak peak into hidden trails of dense Nallamala reserve forest inhabited by varieties of wild animals like Tiger, Leopard, Bear, Deer and Snakes. Telangana forest department runs open top jeep safari here which is worth every penny.

A Few Tips

Carry drinking water and snacks as there are no shops near the waterfall.

Don’t litter, help keep the forest clean and green.

Avoid late evening visits as the area gets quite dark after sunset.

Mallela Theertham is a wonderful spot for nature lovers, photographers, and those seeking peace. So this monsoon, pack your bags and let the soothing sound of the waterfall wash away your stress.