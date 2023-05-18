Visual tour of Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Mumbai house

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan is currently making headlines followinsg the theft incident took place at her residence. It is reported that a house help aged 30 years has been arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly stealing diamond jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh from Arpita home in Mumbai.

Amidst these developments, we bring you a glimpse of her opulent Bandra apartment, which reportedly was a gift from Salman Khan. Explore the pictures and videos below to get a glimpse of her luxurious abode.

Photos Arpita Khan’s Mumbai Home

Arpita Khan Sharma is married to Aayush Sharma. Their living room has deep blue velvet couches on one side that adds an elegant touch to the space. You can find a polished black centre table in the middle of the room and highlights a rich palette of deep tones. The room has a flat-screen TV mounted above a console and sliding glass doors that open up to the balcony.

The dining area in the apartment features a large wooden table topped off with glass.

The clean black sheets and topped off with a series of ebony pillows, including a quirky ‘Mr and Mrs’ cushion set in the bed room makes it awesome.

The couple’s baby boy Ahil Sharma’s expensive room is what grabs everyone’s attention. The room is fully carpeted and features a personalised slide showcasing Ahil’s name. Aayush Sharma is often spotted playing around here with his little one.

Check more pictures and videos below.