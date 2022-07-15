Vivek Agnihotri takes dig at Khans of Bollywood, gets trolled

Mumbai: ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri who is popular for voicing his opinions and views on various happenings around the country, has taken a dig at the Khans of Bollywood, recently. Vivek who considers himself someone who tends to be a clutter-breaker and doesn’t follow the ‘trends’ of Bollywood, is always busy calling out big names of the Hindi Cinema.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Vivek Agnihotri was replying to a BBC article on ‘Why Shah Rukh Khan is still ‘king of Bollywood’, he said, “As long as Bollywood has Kings, Badshahs, Sultans, it will keep sinking. Make it people’s industry with people’s stories, it will lead the global film industry. #FACT”

As long as Bollywood has Kings, Badshahs, Sultans, it will keep sinking. Make it people’s industry with people’s stories, it will lead the global film industry. #FACT https://t.co/msqfrb7gS3 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 14, 2022

Without naming the actors, Vivek Agnihotri pointed out how the Kings, Badshahs, and Sultans will sink Bollywood. It is known to all that Shah Rukh Khan is often referred to as ‘King’ and ‘Badshah’, while Salman Khan did Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Sultan’ in 2016.

This indirect dig has not sat well with the massive fan following of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, many came to their defense, resulting in trolling of the director.

Ayushman , Rajkumar , Sushant , Pankaj Tripathi , Kartik Aryan these all are inspired from SRK coz he is outsider and Ruling bollywood.. Every outsider is inspired from SRK.. you can check interviews if you want to.. pic.twitter.com/GAc1UdCEnR — VEER 🚬 (@srksveer555) July 15, 2022

Khud 8 movie flop dene k baad 1 hit dedi usme confidence dekho inka jo King 30 saalon se Raaj kar rha hai unke baare mein gyaan dene laga..



Esa confidence chahiye life mein.. — VEER 🚬 (@srksveer555) July 15, 2022

Shahrukh Khan is most well-known person of India, all over the world.

Go to any country all over the world and mention Shahrukh or Salman Khan, you will receive more respect, I’ve experienced it. — Shoaib Raza Khan 🇮🇳 (@khan__speaks) July 14, 2022

Foreigners Recognize INDIA As @iamsrk's Country



Dekhte Raho Aur Jalte Raho

pic.twitter.com/GL8Ye4OAp0 — 😎Sourav Srkian Das😎 (@SrkianDas04) July 15, 2022

What are your thoughts on Vivek Agnihotri’s opinion? Comment down below.