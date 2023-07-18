Viveka murder case: SC directs CBI to place charge sheet on record

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the CBI to place on record a copy of the charge sheet filed in the case of alleged murder of former MP Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

The top court also asked the probe agency to file its reply within two weeks on a petition filed by Reddy’s daughter, challenging a Telangana High Court order that granted anticipatory bail to YSR Congress Party MP Y S Avinash Reddy in the murder case.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi asked the CBI to produce original case files before it in a sealed cover.

It also asked the CBI to serve its reply on the plea to Avinash Reddy and others and allowed them to file counter-affidavits within three weeks.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for petitioner Suneetha Narreddy, said a lot of facts are not there in the charge sheet and therefore the court may summon the original case diary in the matter.

“Counsel for CBI seeks time to file reply. CBI is granted two weeks time to file a reply. Along with the reply, the CBI shall also produce the charge sheet filed in the case and submit a copy of the original case files in sealed cover. Copy of reply of CBI be served on petitioners and core respondents and liberty granted to file their counter-affidavits within three weeks from service,” the bench ordered.

On June 13, the top court had deferred hearing on the plea.

Narreddy had earlier submitted before the court that the top court had directed the CBI to conclude its probe in her father’s murder case by June 30 but the high court, on the other hand, had granted anticipatory bail to Avinash Reddy.

On June 9, the top court had agreed to hear Narreddy’s plea after Luthra mentioned it for urgent listing.

The Telangana High Court granted anticipatory bail to Avinash Reddy on May 31 and directed him not to leave the country without the CBI’s permission till the investigation was complete.

“The petitioner shall cooperate with the investigation and appear before the CBI every Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm till the end of June 2023, and shall regularly appear as and when he is required for investigation,” the high court had said.

The petitioner shall be released on bail in the event of his arrest by the CBI on the execution of a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh with two sureties for a like sum each to the satisfaction of the federal agency, the high court order had said.

Avinash Reddy, a cousin of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, is under the CBI scanner and has been examined by the agency several times this year.

Avinash Reddy’s father Y S Bhaskar Reddy was arrested by the CBI on April 16 in connection with the killing of Vivekananda Reddy.

Vivekananda Reddy, one of the brothers of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, was found killed at his residence in Pulivendula in Kadapa district on the night of March 15, 2019, weeks before the assembly polls in the southern state.

The case was initially probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state Crime Investigation Department (CID), but was handed over to the CBI in July 2020.

The CBI filed the charge sheet in the case on October 26, 2021 and followed it up with a supplementary charge sheet on January 31, 2022.