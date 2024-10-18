Vivian Dsena talks about embracing Islam inside Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 continues to make waves, and one contestant who’s consistently in the spotlight since day 1 is Vivian Dsena. From the moment he entered the house, he’s been hailed as one of the strongest contenders this season. However, Vivian was the talk of the town even before his Bigg Boss journey, largely due to his personal life.

Vivian made headlines when the news of him embracing Islam went viral. He revealed that he converted in 2019. He is now married to Nouran Aly and is a father to their daughter, Layan.

Vivian Dsena with his wife Nouran Aly (Instagram)

For the first time inside the Bigg Boss house, Vivian spoke openly about his religious journey during a candid conversation with co-contestants Shilpa Shirodkar and Arfeen Khan.

Reflecting on how his decision to convert became a topic of curiosity, Vivian shared, “I thought let me just give an article and clear everything up, otherwise, everyone will live in assumptions.”

He further explained that how his distant relatives reached out to him, curious about the viral news of his conversion to Islam.

In a previous interview with Bombay Times last year, Vivian spoke about the change in his life. “Nothing much has changed. I was born Christian, and I follow Islam now. I started following Islam during Ramadan in 2019, and I find a lot of peace in praying five times a day. I hope this puts all the unsought speculations to rest,” he said.

Vivian’s journey inside the Bigg Boss house, combined with his strong personality and intriguing backstory, has made him one of the most compelling figures this season. Fans are eagerly watching to see if he can maintain his momentum and make it to the end of the game.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.