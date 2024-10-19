First female contestant gets eliminated from Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: Viewers are gearing up for the much-anticipated Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, which is set to take place today. It will also see the season’s first eviction. With more than half of the house up for elimination, tensions were high as ten contestants were nominated for eviction in Week 2. The housemates who were nominated for second week included:

Tajinder Singh Bagga

Muskan Bamne

Rajat Dalal

Avinash Mishra

Chaahat Pandey

Shrutika Arjun

Karan Veer Mehra

Shilpa Shirodkar

Hema Sharma

Alice Kaushik

Hema Sharma Gets Evicted From Bigg Boss 18

After much speculation, it was Hema Sharma who became the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 18. She received the least number of votes, leading to her elimination.

Who Is Hema Sharma: The Viral Sensation?

Hema Sharma has gained significant attention both in and outside the Bigg Boss house. For those unfamiliar with her, Hema is an Indian actress, dancer, and a popular social media influencer. She first rose to fame as a content creator on TikTok and later expanded her reach to Instagram and YouTube, where her unique blend of humor and relatable content earned her a loyal fanbase.

Known as the “Viral Bhabhi,” Hema’s funny and candid portrayal of everyday life struck a chord with many, making her a social media sensation. In addition to her online presence, she has also showcased her acting and dancing skills in the entertainment industry.

What's your take on her elimination?