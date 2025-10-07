Vizag teen dies in accident hours after getting new bike as birthday gift

His father had taken a loan of Rs 3 lakh to fulfill and gifted him the bike on the day of Dasara.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 7th October 2025 8:52 pm IST

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old youth died in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh, just hours after his parents gifted him a new bike worth Rs 3 lakh for his birthday on the occasion of Dasara.

Harish, a resident of Maharanipeta from Vishakapatnam, was the son of Srinivasa Rao, an auto driver. The teenager had studied up to Intermediate and unemployed.

Recently, he had been persistently asking his father to buy him a motorcycle. Though Srinivasa Rao initially refused, citing financial difficulties, he eventually took a loan of Rs 3 lakh to fulfill his son’s wish and gifted him the bike on the day of Dasara.

Memory Khan Seminar

Later that morning, Harish went out with his friend Vinay to the Dwarakanagar RTC Complex for breakfast.

After finishing their meal, he set out to drop Vinay home. In the excitement of riding his new bike, Harish reportedly accelerated at high speed and lost control while taking a turn near Siripuram Dutt Island, crashing into a road divider.

Harish sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to King George Hospital (KGH) in a 108 ambulance, where he succumbed during treatment. His friend Vinay, who was riding pillion, escaped with minor injuries.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 7th October 2025 8:52 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button