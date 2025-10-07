Vizag teen dies in accident hours after getting new bike as birthday gift

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old youth died in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh, just hours after his parents gifted him a new bike worth Rs 3 lakh for his birthday on the occasion of Dasara.

Harish, a resident of Maharanipeta from Vishakapatnam, was the son of Srinivasa Rao, an auto driver. The teenager had studied up to Intermediate and unemployed.

Recently, he had been persistently asking his father to buy him a motorcycle. Though Srinivasa Rao initially refused, citing financial difficulties, he eventually took a loan of Rs 3 lakh to fulfill his son’s wish and gifted him the bike on the day of Dasara.

Later that morning, Harish went out with his friend Vinay to the Dwarakanagar RTC Complex for breakfast.

After finishing their meal, he set out to drop Vinay home. In the excitement of riding his new bike, Harish reportedly accelerated at high speed and lost control while taking a turn near Siripuram Dutt Island, crashing into a road divider.

Harish sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to King George Hospital (KGH) in a 108 ambulance, where he succumbed during treatment. His friend Vinay, who was riding pillion, escaped with minor injuries.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.