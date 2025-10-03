Andhra Pradesh: 2 killed during Dasara celebration in Kurnool

Hyderabad: Two persons died after devotees clashed during Dasara celebrations in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district on Thursday, October 2. Devotees clashed over wanting to take idols of deities first.

The incident occurred during Mala Malleswara Swamy Banni Jaithrayatra at Devaragattu. They died after getting caught in the violence which ensued after devotees clashed with sticks during the procession at the temple.

At least 100 people were injured in the incident. Trouble broke out when two groups competed with each other to take away the idols of deities. In this process, a clash broke out.

This forced the two groups to clash with sticks, resulting in the death of two persons. The police rushed the injured persons to the government hospital in Adoni in Kurnool.

Speaking to Siasat.com Holagunda police said, “The two persons were moving with the procession. One died after falling down. A case has been registered under section 194 of BNSS”

