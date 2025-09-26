Video: Youngster forced to bow before idol, chant Jai Sree Ram in AP; 5 held

Hyderabad: A youngster was forced to bow before a deity and chant communal slogans in Andhra Pradesh by a group of individuals.

The incident came to light when a video of the incident surfaced on social media. However, it is not clear when the incident occurred.

The video emerged from Adoni city in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. A group of people are seen forcing the youngster, identified as Asif, to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and to apply “battu” on his forehead.

Also Read Andhra Pradesh announces PPP model to commission 10 medical colleges

When Asif hesitated, the men grabbed him by his t-shirt and intimidated him into chanting the slogan. Speaking to Siasat.com, Kurnool Superintendent of police Vikrant Patel said, “Six accused have been identified and five of them have been arrested. The remaining accused will be arrested shortly.”

The SP said that a case has been registered under sections 196 and 126 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for creating communal tension and unlawful restraint, respectively.