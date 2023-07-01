Wahaj Ali’s next project after Tere Bin, don’t miss the details

Hyderabad: Pakistan’s heartthrob Wahaj Ali, who is enjoying his long-due success and stardom thanks to his stellar performance as Murtasim in the hit drama ‘Tere Bin’, is back to showcasing his exceptional versatility in the realm of acting once again!

Yes. You read that right!

The Dil Na Umeed actor’s next project after Tere Bin is a captivating tale of love and destiny. And no it’s not a show!

Mehwish Hayat and Wahaj Ali’s movie ‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan’

While Bollywood has been dabbling with the concept of an anthology from as early as the 2000s with films like Darna Mana Hai and Dus Kahaniyaan, the Pakistani film industry is releasing its first anthology film Teri Meri Kahaniyaan.

Making this one of the most star-studded casts in recent Pakistani cinema, this film features the “Crowd Puller” Mehwish Hayat and the captivating Wahaj Ali.

According to his Instagram, his much-awaited movie “Teri Meri Kahaniyaan” revolves around the intertwining lives of three individuals who find themselves connected through the threads of love and fate. Speaking about his experience he said,

“Teri Meri Kahaniyaan is a story close to my heart, and I am thrilled to be a part of this film. Working with Mohsin Ali and the talented cast has been an incredible experience. I hope the audience will connect with the story and find it thought-provoking and entertaining.”

Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, which was already released on 29th June is a creative association by renowned Pakistani storytellers and is a collaboration of many worldviews coming together as one. Stated to leave a lasting impact, this movie also marks the Tere Bin actor’s silver debut.

It is currently running in Pakistani theatres and is expected to arrive on YouTube very soon for Indian fans.