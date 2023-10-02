Walkthrough Nayanthara’s luxurious home in Chennai [Photos]

Chennai: One of the most adorable couples in the South Indian film industry is that of lady superstar Nayanthara and renowned director Vignesh Shivan. They got married on June 9, 2022, in Mahabalipuram. The couple welcomed twin sons, Uyir (Rudronil N Shivan) and Ulag (Daivag N Shivan) last year through surrogacy.

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan’s Home

Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, bought a lavish, four-bedroom flat in Chennai’s illustrious Poes Garden in 2021. According to rumours, the actress invested a sizable amount in this opulent Poes Garden home, which is located in one of Chennai‘s most affluent neighbourhoods.

There had already been rumours that the Jawan actress purchased two homes in Chennai. The actress also has a lavish flat in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills, among several other homes. The couple keeps their personal affairs very secret and hasn’t revealed much about their residence. They have, however, posted a few pictures of their home life on social media, showing a large, beautiful home with expensive interiors.

Details Of Their Lavish Residence

This opulent property features a swimming pool, a home theatre, and a fully functional gym. The bathroom alone takes up a good 1,500 square feet of the home’s astonishing total space of about 16,500 square feet, according to reports.

The opulent terrace of Nayanthara and Vignesh

An inviting outdoor seating space is created on the terrace of Nayanthara and Vignesh’s house by a sizable round sunmica table and coral metal patio chairs. This open and roomy patio is ideal for having elegant and relaxing outdoor dinners, as the couple is seen doing in this video.

Hall and children’s room

The kids’ room of Nayanthara and Vignesh radiates warmth thanks to two cosy infant beds placed side by side. English alphabets are painted on the ceiling panels, and a stylish black split AC provides comfort. The living area has welcoming, comfortable couches, an opulent chandelier that brightens the room, and horizontal blinds.

Living Room

Their living room has personalised initials on the walls, “W” for Wiki and “N” for Nayanthara, which give the area a unique and charming touch.

Their lavish and large hall

The hall of Nayanthara and Vignesh’s home features lavish, cutting-edge decor. Bright, colourful flowers offer a sense of natural beauty and energy to the space, and wishbone branch and twig ceiling lights cast an elegant glow.

Nayanathara’s Love For Nature

The garden of Nayanthara and Vignesh is a tranquil retreat surrounded by luxuriant vegetation. A cosy basket chair beckons, providing a tranquil place to unwind and get in touch with nature. A sweet moment between the Jawan actress and her baby son, Uyir, is captured in a touching Instagram post.