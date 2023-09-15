Wanted in several states, top Maoist leader held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a serious blow to outlawed CPI (Maoist), its top leader and a central committee member, Sanjoy Deepak Rao, was arrested near Malaysian Township, Kukatpally, police said on Friday.

The Telangana State Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) had been tracking this high profile leader for long time, officials said. Sanjoy Deepak is native of Shivagandha Nagar in Maharashtra’s Thane district. He studied BTech (electrical engineering) from then Regional Engineering College (REC) now NIT Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

“He was attracted towards Left-wing extremist ideology after likely being influenced by his father who was a strong Communist Trade Union leader,” said Anjani Kumar, Telangana DGP. While he was studying in J&K, some of his friends supported the separatist movement in Kashmir.

“After returning from J&K, he initially worked with various CPI groups. In 1999, he along with Konath Muralidharan alias Ajith, formed CPI ML Naxalbari group. He was made in-charge of Maharashtra State and Muralidharan was All India secretary,” said Anjani Kumar.

He came to Hyderabad about four days ago and was headed to Chhattisgarh for attending a meeting. Meanwhile, based on specific inputs, the Cyberabad police intercepted him on Friday morning. A revolver with 6 live rounds, a laptop and other articles along with cash of Rs. 47,250 were recovered from his possession.

“He will be taken to police custody after being produce before a magistrate. He will be interrogated for involvement in various unlawful activities,” said the DGP.

Sanjoy is also wanted in Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. The government of Maharashtra had announced a bounty of Rs 25 lakh for the person who provided information leading to his arrest.