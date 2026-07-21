Warangal CP suspends sub-inspector over corruption allegations

Hyderabad: A Sub Inspector attached to the Nekkonda Police was suspended after corruption charges were levelled against him.

The Warangal Police Commissionerate issued suspension orders on Tuesday, July 21, for SI M Mahender following a preliminary departmental inquiry that found prima facie proof supporting the allegations.

The departmental inquiry was initiated after several complaints of corruption and misconduct were registered against the sub-inspector.

The Warangal Police Commissionerate reaffirmed its commitment to upholding integrity, transparency and accountability within the police force, stating that allegations of misconduct against police personnel would be investigated and appropriate action taken in accordance with the law and departmental rules.