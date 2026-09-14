Watch: Bipasha Basu says ‘I love you’ to Qazi Touqeer

Mumbai: Qazi Touqeer might be winning hearts with his rockstar personality in Bigg Boss 20, but his charm had Bollywood celebrities swooning two decades ago.

An old clip from Fame Gurukul 2005 is doing the rounds on social media, reminding fans just how popular Qazi was during his reality-show debut. In the viral video, Bipasha Basu openly expresses her admiration for him and says, “I can just say, Qazi, I love you.”

Shreya Ghoshal then reveals that she is also a huge fan of Qazi and had even sent him a text message. The moment captures the craze surrounding the Kashmir-born performer, whose distinctive style, confidence and unconventional personality made him the biggest attraction of Fame Gurukul.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Twenty-one years later, Qazi is back on television and once again making headlines. His entry into Bigg Boss 20 has brought back memories of the fandom he enjoyed in 2005, while a new generation is discovering the rockstar personality that once had even Bollywood stars cheering for him.

The resurfaced clip proves that the Qazi fever did not begin with Bigg Boss. It has simply made a grand comeback.